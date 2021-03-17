The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters Sells 2,977 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.67. 4,750,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700,246. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.