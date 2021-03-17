The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider David Brown Acquires 11 Shares

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider David Brown acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,346 ($17.59) per share, for a total transaction of £148.06 ($193.44).

LON:GOG opened at GBX 1,348 ($17.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,448 ($18.92). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 879.08. The stock has a market cap of £582.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60.

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

About The Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.