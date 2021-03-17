The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.40 ($16.94).

ENGI opened at €12.11 ($14.25) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.20. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

