The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

HD opened at $282.08 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $303.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.