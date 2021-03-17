The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of LOVE opened at $61.37 on Monday. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $901.10 million, a PE ratio of -472.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $3,840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,119 shares of company stock worth $34,169,137. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Lovesac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

