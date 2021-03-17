The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Up 6.1%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 13,221,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,028,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.43 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

