The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE MTW opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $758.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

