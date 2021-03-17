The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $150.51 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,924 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarMax were worth $150,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $136.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

