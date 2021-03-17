The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,510,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,996 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $206,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 240,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3,633.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,910 shares of company stock valued at $42,843,663. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

