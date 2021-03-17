The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $171,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,576,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,563 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

