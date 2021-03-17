The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 600,899 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Linde were worth $184,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

LIN stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

