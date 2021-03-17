The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,678 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Citigroup worth $216,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after buying an additional 902,208 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

NYSE:C opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

