The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $185.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of MIDD opened at $167.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $172.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

