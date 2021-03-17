The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.43. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 280 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

