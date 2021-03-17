The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 812.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up 8.3% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.42. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,660. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $159.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

