The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies accounts for 6.2% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.96. 3,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,660. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $159.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.