The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $159.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.16.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,919,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

