The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 111,253 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $99,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.96. 796,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,945,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.