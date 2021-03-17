Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 5.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.05. 20,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.