Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van Sells 3,612 Shares of Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72.

NYSE THR opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,955.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 58.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

