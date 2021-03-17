Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Price Target to $26.00

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,955.04 and a beta of 1.54. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.