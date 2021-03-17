Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,661,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,536,000 after buying an additional 599,288 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 88.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 248,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 173,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

