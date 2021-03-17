Thomas C. Harding Sells 7,367 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CLVS stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

