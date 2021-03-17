Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) VP Kenneth D. Julian Sells 4,532 Shares

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $148.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $149.57.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $303,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.