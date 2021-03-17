ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $11,475.03 or 0.19491856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $994.72 million and approximately $63,367.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00457903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00061391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00151634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00078226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00589113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

