Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

THBR stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $4,335,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

