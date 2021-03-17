Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units’ (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 17th

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units’ (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCPU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. Units has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

