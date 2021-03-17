thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,546,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 1,924,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 644.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYEKF shares. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TYEKF stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.