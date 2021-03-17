Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 10.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price rose 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 43,564,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 46,932,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.