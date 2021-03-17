Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$10.08 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lifted by Fundamental Research from C$10.07 to C$10.08 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.02.

TF opened at C$8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$744.51 million and a PE ratio of 22.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.51. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a current ratio of 86.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 176.92%.

In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total value of C$186,064.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,015.70.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

