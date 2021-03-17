TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of TMST opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

