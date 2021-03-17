Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Director Buys $155,800.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Director Paul M. Friedman purchased 20,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $155,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,306.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.60. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 568.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

