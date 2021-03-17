Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,118,155 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

In other Tissue Regenix Group news, insider Trevor Phillips acquired 2,777,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £1,499,995.80 ($1,959,754.12).

Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

