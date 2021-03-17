Tokes Price Reaches $0.0477 on Top Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Tokes has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $432,084.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes token can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokes Token Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokes Token Trading

