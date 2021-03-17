Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 18.1%

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shot up 18.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.50. 121,414,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 45,978,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

