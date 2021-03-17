Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 1,357 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,188. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

