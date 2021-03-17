Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 2,505 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 305.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

NEE traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,564 shares of company stock worth $11,428,415. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

