Towercrest Capital Management Invests $468,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 397,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $349.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average of $156.04.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

