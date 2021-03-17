Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Insider Michael Ziff Sells 24,200 Shares of Stock

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) insider Michael Ziff sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72), for a total value of £31,944 ($41,735.04).

Shares of LON TOWN opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. Town Centre Securities PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

