Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Announces Earnings Results

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%.

Shares of TSQ traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. 11,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $11.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSQ. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

