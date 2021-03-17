Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.40. 45,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $174.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.