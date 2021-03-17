Traders Buy High Volume of Synchronoss Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,060% compared to the typical volume of 1,110 put options.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

