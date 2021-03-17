Traders Buy Large Volume of Discovery Put Options (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,861 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,746% compared to the average daily volume of 155 put options.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DISCK stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 91,440 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

