Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,893 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average daily volume of 705 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDRA opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

