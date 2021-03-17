TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.