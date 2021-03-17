TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $398,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

