Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 47,194 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 267.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,194 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.