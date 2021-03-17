Trexquant Investment LP Has $339,000 Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 in the last three months. 17.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

FLXN opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

