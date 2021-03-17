Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of USA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USAT stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $731.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.