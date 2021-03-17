Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 594,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 233,695 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,231 shares of company stock worth $827,513. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORBC. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

ORBC stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $625.16 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

